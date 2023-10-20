Taylor Swift’s fans dig up every lyrical connection to Travis Kelce as Swifties claim she ‘manifested’ Chiefs TE

The reported relationship between pop superstar Taylor Swift and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has taken over the NFL. She has been seen at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games this season and both have been seen in public together.

Now, a fan of Swift has been doing some intensive research when it comes to the lyrics of her music. The goal was to find a connection between the Chiefs star and Swift.

They took to Twitter (X) to share the lyrical connections they established:

The fan added some more lyrics from the 12-time Grammy winner and her connection to Travis Kelce:

While there are more lyrics to be analyzed, there could be some truth to Swift and Kelce being destined to be together.

Another is that she grew up a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Travis' older brother, five-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce, has played his entire NFL career with the Eagles.

It could be fair to say that she's like the mother of the Kelce brothers, Donna Kelce. They have been seen together enjoying the Chiefs games next to each other in the suites.

How many NFL stadiums has Taylor Swift performed in this year?

Taylor Swift at the Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been all across America this year, including in some NFL stadiums. Her tour has drawn large crowds in 20 NFL stadiums this year. She announced plans to play in three more NFL stadiums in 2024. These locations are in New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

In July, she performed at the home of the Chiefs, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which Travis Kelce attended. Swift's tour landed at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles, for two nights in May.

Swift also helped bolster the sale of Kelce's No. 87 jersey after appearing at a home game against the Chicago Bears.

According to Fanatics.com, the NFL's official site for jerseys and apparel, they saw "a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com."

We'll see if she shows up to any more Chiefs games as Swift is arguably the biggest thing in the NFL right now.