"Mind your own f**king business" - Tom Brady furious with media over Bill Belichick-Brady breakup coverage

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and current Patriots head coach Bill Belichick have won a lot together. After 20 years together, the three-time NFL MVP left New England for Tampa to join the Buccaneers.

When it came to how those in the media covered how the quarterback and coach separated, the 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller has been quite angered by the coverage.

Terry Taylor @theterrytaylor Is it just me or are Tom Brady and Bill Belichick both vastly more likeable human beings since they split up? Is it just me or are Tom Brady and Bill Belichick both vastly more likeable human beings since they split up?

In a recent episode of the documentary series "Man in the Arena," Brady let his thoughts be known on how the separation from Belichick was covered:

“More and more, I think the joy was being taken away. It wasn’t about my football performance anymore. It was about so many other things. I think people always use the word ‘humanize.’ ‘Oh, you’re such a human.’ No f**king s**t I’m a human. Everyone feels like they’re entitled to everybody’s thoughts and opinions all the time. Mind your own f**king business. ...

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is apparently angered, as evidenced by his choice of words. Brady continued,

“I think we’re in such an era of life where everyone thinks that they should get to know everything. And the reality is I don’t believe you should. I think there’s things about relationships that are just private. When two people have conversations that are in a private room, they should remain private."

A major takeaway from his comments was that he was tired of feeling as though he was the player under the biggest microscope in the NFL.

Brady & Belichick in New England

The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback was drafted by Belichick and the Patriots in the sixth round (199th) overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

In his rookie year, he played only once against the Detroit Lions in a 34-9 win by the Patriots. He went one for three for six yards passing.

During Week Two of the 2001 season, starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe was knocked out of the game versus the New York Jets by linebacker Mo Lewis in the fourth quarter.

Brady, in just his second season, finished the game in a 10-3 loss to the Jets.

Since that game, he started the next 283 games for the Patriots, as the quarterback/head coach duo won 219 games in the regular season and 30 in the playoffs.

This includes going to eight Super Bowls and winning six of them.

Joe Tutino @JTutino I derive great joy from every NFL QB-head coach combo mentioned on a national broadcast as having an incredible career, but always being 2nd or 3rd in a stat category “behind Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.” #ForeverNE I derive great joy from every NFL QB-head coach combo mentioned on a national broadcast as having an incredible career, but always being 2nd or 3rd in a stat category “behind Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.” #ForeverNE https://t.co/Ap3k1Ro8LA

All in all, there might have been tension in the locker in their time together but, as the late John Madden said: “Winning is a great deodorant.”

If so, the Patriots came out smelling like roses for 20 years.

