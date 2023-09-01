Travis Kelce, like many NFL players, plays the game at a high level with a certain intensity that can be rarely matched. It showed back in July when the tight end was involved in various scuffles with teammates in training camp.

He addressed the matter on Season Two of the 'New Heights" podcast. The eight-time Pro Bowler noted that the emotions did get the better of him when the skirmishes happened:

“It's football, it's training camp, it's I'm really tired, I'm really hot and sh*t's going on that I don't appreciate, um so I mean you know it is what it is you got to keep those emotions under control."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"So, yeah rather get around training camp than in the season though you know what I mean, so, sorry to Dicaprio and Jack for uh throwing haymakers, but it's not the first time anybody's throwing Haymakers in uh in training camp, it kind of happens every year.”

The first incident saw Travis Kelce throwing a punch at linebacker Jack Cochrane during practice. He got into a shoving match with cornerback Dicaprio Bootle the previous day.

Both Cochrane and Bootle were trying to take the ball from the Kansas City Chiefs star at the conclusion of the play.

Teammates got involved in separating each incident. Kelce took to Twitter following the incidents with a message of needing to be a better leader:

Expand Tweet

Kelce has been an integral part of the Chiefs offense and one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets. Last season, the superstar tight end was targeted 152 times, getting 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He'll be looking to get his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2023, adding to the most for a tight end in NFL history.

Is Travis Kelce the highest-paid TE in the NFL in 2023?

While Travis Kelce is arguably one of the top tight ends in the league, he's set to make $12.25 million, which is seventh amongst fellow tight ends.

The highest tight end in the 2023 season will be T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings. Hockenson signed a four-year, $66 million extension that has a max value of $68.5 million.

Expand Tweet

Kelce inked a $57.5 million extension over four years with Kansas City in August 2020. We'll see if the 33-year-old could see a bump a salary after Hockenson's new deal.