Tua Tagovailoa to undergo hip surgery

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 Nov 2019, 10:02 IST SHARE

Alabama star and NFL prospect Tua Tagovailoa

Top NFL quarterback prospect Tua Tagovailoa will undergo hip surgery on Monday, Alabama announced.

Tagovailoa – in the conversation to be taken with the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft – suffered a season-ending dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Alabama star was carted off during the team's 38-7 win over Mississippi State in a blow to his draft hopes.

Alabama said Tagovailoa "has a good shot at being cleared to return to football activities in six-to-eight months and a good chance of playing football next season".

"For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopaedic experts across the country, who specialise in hip injuries and surgeries," Dr Lyle Cain said in a statement via Alabama on Sunday.

"Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight [Sunday] to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday. As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery.

"The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible."

Samoan-American Tagovailoa inspired Alabama to glory in January 2018, throwing three touchdowns after replacing Jalen Hurts as they beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime in the National Championship game.

Alabama returned to the same stage with Tagovailoa under center last season but lost 44-16 to Clemson.