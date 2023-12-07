Tyler Higbee Injury Update: Latest on Rams TE for Fantasy Football Week 14

Tyler Higbee has become a member of the Los Angeles Rams offense in recent years. The tight end has also established himself as a popular fantasy pick.

However, Higbee has been dealing with a neck injury this week, which has given fantasy managers a lot to think about.

The Rams will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and fans have been curious to learn whether Higbee will feature in the game on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Tyler Higbee's injury update

Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee

The Los Angeles Rams revealed that Higbee did not take practice on Wednesday. At the time of writing, his status for Week 14 is also unspecified.

Higbee suffered his neck injury during the Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns. He is currently listed as questionable on the Rams' injury report ahead of their matchup against the Ravens.

As of now, there is no confirmation that Higbee will play against Baltimore in Week 14. Hence, fantasy managers wait for the tight end to return to training and be available before thinking of fielding him.

Higbee has posted 367 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions this season. In 12 games, he has racked up 48.7 fantasy points, averaging 4.1 fppg.

What happened to Tyler Higbee?

Higbee suffered his neck injury late in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns. He took a tough hit on a pass intended for him from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Higbee went to the sidelines and was evaluated for a concussion. However, he was able to return in the fourth quarter after clearing the NFL's concussion protocols.

Scans later revealed that Higbee avoided a concussion but he came out of that game with a neck stinger.

When will Tyler Higbee return?

As things stand, there is no timeline for when Higbee will return for the Los Angeles Rams. The tight end is still recovering from his neck injury and the team has not provided any major update on the seriousness of the issue.

While there is a possibility that Higbee could feature in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens, he will need to take part in the team's training sessions for the remainder of the week.

Higbee's injury doesn't appear to be too serious, especially since he was able to return to the field against the Browns last week. However, the Rams will want their tight end to make a full recovery before bringing him back into the thick of the action.