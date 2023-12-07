What happened to Kenny Pickett? Why Steelers QB will be out of action for Week 14 TNF vs Patriots

Kenny Pickett, the franchise quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is not anticipated to play today as the team gets ready to take on the New England Patriots in their race for a postseason place.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the quarterback is anticipated to miss some time after suffering an ankle injury during the team's defeat to the Arizona Cardinals last week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin informed reporters during his team's post-game news conference following Week 13 that Mitchell Trubisky will start in place of Pickett.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

A day after the game, Tomlin said that Kenny Pickett would undergo surgery to treat the high ankle sprain he suffered Sunday. Ian Rapoport claimed that Pickett is not anticipated to be placed on injured reserve. He added that the team thinks the second-year quarterback will only be away for two to four weeks.

A First-round pick from 2022, Pickett, has started every game for the Steelers this season and has guided the team to victories in seven of those contests. With his six touchdowns and four interceptions on 201 completed passes for 2,070 yards, Pickett has been a major factor in the Steelers' current postseason contention.

While Pickett is out with an injury, 29-year-old Trubisky will try to keep the Steelers competitive in the AFC playoff race. The former quarterback for the Chicago Bears is in his second year with the Steelers as a backup. He has played in three games this year. It will be his first start of the season on Thursday Night Football against the Patriots.

Expand Tweet

Kenny Pickett injury status: What happened to Steelers QB?

Prior to the Arizona Cardinals game last weekend, Kenny Pickett participated fully in practice; however, he warmed up wearing a cast on his injured right ankle.

Just before halftime in the Week 13 game, Pickett injured his ankle during an attacking attempt to score a touchdown. Following that injury, Mitchell Trubisky, a seven-year veteran, took the next snap for the Steelers, while Pickett hobbled off the field and straight into the blue medical tent.

Expand Tweet

The game was tied 3-3 prior to Pickett's injury. He had completed 7 of 10 passes for 70 yards. But in the end, the Steelers fell to the Cardinals 24–10.

Following Pickett's injury, the Steelers were only able to muster up one more touchdown. The Cardinals scored three more touchdowns to secure their third victory of the year.

Kenny Pickett had surgery Monday, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac estimates that he will be out for two to four weeks.