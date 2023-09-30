When will Jalen Ramsey return? Fantasy Outlook of Dolphins D/ST 

In the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange for their star cornerback, the Rams received Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick.

Ramsey restructured his contract after the trade to a three-year, $55 million deal that will keep him with the Dolphins until at least 2026. He was excited for the season but unfortunately, back in July, he suffered a serious knee injury and had surgery for full meniscus repair.

When will he return to play for the Miami Dolphins? Let's evaluate his status.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When will Jalen Ramsey return?

Jalen Ramsey: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

As per the latest updates, Jalen Ramsey is aiming to make his debut for the Dolphins around December. If everything goes well, he could be back by Week 15 or 16, and will definitely be available to play in the playoffs.

The Dolphins' defense has already improved and once Ramsey is back, they could elevated to the next level. They are currently the first seed in the AFC, and if they continue to play as they have done so far, they'll be a tough team to beat.

Last season, Ramsey finished with 64 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles, 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, and four interceptions in 17 games. He will look to make the same impact for the Dolphins once he's back on the field.

For managers seeking a trade to replace a player make sure to use Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade analyzer.

Fantasy Outlook of Dolphins D/ST

Bradley Chubb: Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears

The Miami Dolphins defense has surrendered a total of 71 points after three weeks. They have shown signs of improvement under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and have been able to give the offense a chance to win games despite missing several key starters.

In addition to Jalen Ramsey, star linebacker Jaelan Phillips has been limited this season. He will miss Week 4, but when he is fully healthy, their defense will be much better.

As per Fantasy Pros, the Dolphins' D/ST is currently ranked #20 among all teams and has totaled 19 points through the first three weeks. Consequently, they have not been a popular choice among managers this season. However, later in the season, when everyone is healthy, the Dolphins' defense could become an ideal streamer option.

Thinking of using a player in Week 2 fantasy lineups? Make sure to consult Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer first.