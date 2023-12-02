Who are the 49ers-Eagles announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 13 game's coverage team

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are facing off in a potential preview of this year's NFC Championship Game. Both teams are playing phenomenal football heading into Week 13, and are looking pretty good in the last weeks of the regular season.

The announcers for the highlight-reel-worthy NFC Conference game are Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi. The crew will be showcasing their NFL knowledge, and we expect premium action with some of the league's best players on show.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Injury report for NFL Week 13

According to the San Francisco website, there are six players on the injury report. Of these six, three are listed as questionable, namely Arik Armstead, Jordan Mason, and Ray-Ray McCloud.

These players are 50-50 heading into the game, and their statuses would be clearer in a few hours. The rest of the 49ers on the injury report are listed as questionable.

As for Philadelphia, the franchise has 12 players on their injury report. Two players are listed as questionable for the game, namely tight end Grant Calcaterra and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Also, linebacker Zach Cunningham and safety Justin Evans have been ruled out of the game. Tight end Dallas Goedert is listed as doubtful due to a forearm injury. The rest of the Eagles on the injury report aren't assigned heading into the game.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV schedule and live stream details

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off in arguably the biggest game of the 2023 NFL regular season.

San Francisco (8-3) is in first place in the NFC West ahead of the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers have one of the best offenses in the NFL, led by the likes of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.

Furthermore, the team is coached by offensive genius Kyle Shanahan, who is famed for his unorthodox schemes and for getting the best out of his offensive weapons.

On the other hand, Philadelphia (10-1) has the best record in the NFL, and is looking good for a deep postseason run with this level of form. The Eagles are buoyed by the talents of the likes of Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Jason Kelce, and more.

It's not going to be easy against the San Francisco 49ers, but if anyone's able to coach the Eagles to a win on Sunday Night Football, it's going to be Nick Sirianni.

Here's what you need to know about the game

Channel: FOX

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET.

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

When: Sunday, December 3.