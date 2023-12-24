Who are Dolphins-Cowboys announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 16 game's coverage team

On Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins will play the Dallas Cowboys at home.

In Week 15, the Cowboys lost to the Buffalo Bills, ending a five-game winning streak. They'll stop at nothing to avoid dropping consecutive games. Nevertheless, defeating the Dolphins at home is a significant task, regardless of Tyreek Hill's availability as a quality wide receiver.

The Dolphins, who had just defeated the New York Jets to get back to winning ways following an unexpected loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, will want to beat the Dallas to put an end to talks about their inability to beat teams with winning records.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's talk about the broadcast crew for the Dolphins vs. Cowboys game, which is one of the final few games of the regular NFL season.

Expand Tweet

Who are the announcers for Dolphins vs Cowboys?

FOX will broadcast the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins Week 16 match. On Sunday, Dec. 24, kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will host the game.

The game will be called from the commentary booth by color analyst Greg Olsen and play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt. Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will cover from the sidelines.

Expand Tweet

How to watch and stream Dolphins vs Cowboys?

The Week 16 meeting between the Miami Dolphins, who lead the AFC East, and the Dallas Cowboys, who lead the NFC East, has major implications, even though it appears like both teams have done enough to guarantee their spots in the playoffs. The goals for both teams are to win their divisions and maintain a strong position in the postseason rankings.

Despite losing to the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 15, the Cowboys were still able to secure a postseason spot thanks to other favorable outcomes last week. They now have a road match against another formidable opponent.

The Miami Dolphins are presently ranked second in the AFC, one spot behind the Baltimore Ravens. Despite leading the AFC East, they must continue to win to hold that position following Buffalo's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, the Week 16 game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the game live, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen providing analysis.

Fans who don't have cable service can watch the Dolphins vs. Cowboys online on services like NFL+, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, SlingTV and others.

Expand Tweet

The full details on how to watch the game are below:

Date and Time : Dec. 24, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. ET

: Dec. 24, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV : Fox

: Fox Announcers : Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline reporter), Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline reporter), Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter) Live stream: FuboTV