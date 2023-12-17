Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day Special Research provides a paid questline for trainers to pick up. Rewards include XP, Rocket Radar, evolution items, Elite Charged TM, Rare Candies, and other lucrative in-game resources. The latest Community Day event is running from December 16 to December 17, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time on both days.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the December 2023 Community Day Special Research below.

Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards guide

The December 2023 Community Day Special Research ticket is available for $1 in the in-game shop. The available tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO trainers are as follows:

December 2023 Community Day Special Research - Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 10x Poke Ball

Catch 10 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - 10x Razz Berry

Make 5 Nice Throws - 1500 XP

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1x Unova Stone, 1x Sinnoh Stone

December 2023 Community Day Special Research - Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - 1500 XP

Evolve 3 Pokemon - 1500x Stardust

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1x Poffin, 1x Incense

December 2023 Community Day Special Research - Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day 2022 - 1x Sinnoh Stone

Transfer 15 Pokemon - 1x Elite Fast TM

Rewards: 1000 XP, 1x Rocket Radar, 1000x Stardust

December 2023 Community Day Special Research - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 10x Pinap Berry

Claim Reward! - 1500 XP

Claim Reward! - 1x Elite Charged TM

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1500 XP, 3x Rare Candy

With the December 2023 Community Day live, trainers have four more events to enjoy before the year ends. Winter Holiday Part 1, Winter Holiday Part 2, Winter Wonderland, and Wyrdeer Raid Day are left, with Niantic having already revealed all the relevant details regarding them.

