76ers GM Colangelo denies using fake Twitter accounts to criticise players

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo denied a report he used fake Twitter accounts to criticise players.

News 30 May 2018, 10:01 IST
Philadelphia 76ers general manager and president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo denied a report claiming he used fake Twitter accounts to criticise players.

According to a report by The Ringer, Colangelo allegedly began using the first of the five accounts in April 2016.

The accounts mention top 76ers draft picks Markelle Fultz and Joel Embiid as well as former Philadelphia players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel.

Colangelo told The Ringer he used one of the accounts to keep up with the league but denied using the four others.

"Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news," his statement read.

"While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events.

"This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them."

Philadelphia All-Star Embiid responded to the report in a series of tweets before telling ESPN: "I talked to him and he said that he didn't say that. He called me just to deny the story.

"Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad."

Colangelo was hired by the 76ers in 2016. He previously worked as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.

