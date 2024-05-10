  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2024
  • Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (May 10) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (May 10) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 10, 2024 17:51 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis at Target Center in Game 3 on Friday. The Timberwolves have stunned the Nuggets by going up 2-0. While Game 1 was close with the T'Wolves winning 106-99, Game 2 was lopsided with a 106-80 differential.

That was the case despite Minnesota playing without newly crowned four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. They held the Nuggets to a franchise playoff record 35-point first half. Anthony Edwards was phenomenal again with a 27-point night, shooting 11-of-17. He added seven assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns matched Edwards' scoring tally. He also recorded 12 rebounds and two blocks. He played excellent defenss with Naz Reid on Nikola Jokic, limiting the three-time MVP to 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

The Nuggets were underwhelming all across the board, especially with Jokic's and Jamal Murray's struggles. Murray finished with only eight points on 3-of-18 shots. Denver committed 16 turnovers and was no match for the T'Wolves' physicality and intensity despite boasting the personnel to match up well against their counterparts.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for Game 3

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have Jamal Murray listed as questionable with a calf injury, while Vlatko Cancar is ruled out.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves haven't reported any injuries.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts Game 3

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Point guardsJamal MurrayReggie JacksonCollin Gillespie
Shooting guardsKentavious Caldwell-PopeChristian BraunJalen Pickett
Small forwardsMichael Porter Jr. Justin HolidayJulian Strawther
Power forwardsAaron GordonPeyton Watson Zeke Nnaji
CentersNikola JokicDeAndre JordanJay Huff

Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Timberwolves will start Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Point guardsMike ConleyMonte MorrisJordan McLaughlin
Shooting guardsAnthony EdwardsNickeil Walker-AlexanderWendell Moore Jr.
Small forwardsJaden McDanielsKyle AndersonTJ Warren
Power forwardsKarl-Anthony TownsNaz ReidLeonard Miller
CentersRudy GobertLuka Garza

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3?

ESPN will nationally broadcast the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3, while Altitude and Bally Sports North will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center, the Timberwolves' homecourt.

The Timberwolves are -177 favorites to win with a -4 spread. They have been head and shoulders above Denver in all facets of the game in the opening two contests and with homecourt advantage, their chances of going up 3-0 couldn't have been better.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic's struggles against the T'Wolves' defensive coverage also seem too good to prevail against Denver.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी