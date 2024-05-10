Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (May 10) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis at Target Center in Game 3 on Friday. The Timberwolves have stunned the Nuggets by going up 2-0. While Game 1 was close with the T'Wolves winning 106-99, Game 2 was lopsided with a 106-80 differential.

That was the case despite Minnesota playing without newly crowned four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. They held the Nuggets to a franchise playoff record 35-point first half. Anthony Edwards was phenomenal again with a 27-point night, shooting 11-of-17. He added seven assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns matched Edwards' scoring tally. He also recorded 12 rebounds and two blocks. He played excellent defenss with Naz Reid on Nikola Jokic, limiting the three-time MVP to 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

The Nuggets were underwhelming all across the board, especially with Jokic's and Jamal Murray's struggles. Murray finished with only eight points on 3-of-18 shots. Denver committed 16 turnovers and was no match for the T'Wolves' physicality and intensity despite boasting the personnel to match up well against their counterparts.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for Game 3

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have Jamal Murray listed as questionable with a calf injury, while Vlatko Cancar is ruled out.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves haven't reported any injuries.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts Game 3

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Point guards Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie Shooting guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Jalen Pickett Small forwards Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther Power forwards Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji Centers Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Jay Huff

Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Timberwolves will start Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Point guards Mike Conley Monte Morris Jordan McLaughlin Shooting guards Anthony Edwards Nickeil Walker-Alexander Wendell Moore Jr. Small forwards Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson TJ Warren Power forwards Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid Leonard Miller Centers Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3?

ESPN will nationally broadcast the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3, while Altitude and Bally Sports North will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center, the Timberwolves' homecourt.

The Timberwolves are -177 favorites to win with a -4 spread. They have been head and shoulders above Denver in all facets of the game in the opening two contests and with homecourt advantage, their chances of going up 3-0 couldn't have been better.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic's struggles against the T'Wolves' defensive coverage also seem too good to prevail against Denver.