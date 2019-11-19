Doncic joins LeBron after 40-point triple-double, Clippers edge Thunder

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic stole the show in the NBA on Monday, while the Los Angeles Clippers edged to victory.

Doncic, 20, finished with a triple-double of 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Slovenian became the second youngest player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double, with LeBron James the only other 20-year-old to manage the feat.

Kawhi Leonard was sidelined again with a knee injury as the Clippers overcame the Oklahoma City Thunder 90-88.

Paul George finished with 18 points, but it was Montrezl Harrell's 28 points and 12 rebounds off the bench that led the Clippers (9-5).

Harden, Westbrook guide Rockets to eighth straight win

James Harden had 36 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Houston Rockets' eighth straight win – a 132-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

He got plenty of support from Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks past the Chicago Bulls 115-101 with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Horrible Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets (6-8) were destroyed by the Toronto Raptors, blown out in a 132-96 defeat.

George hits key three

George stepped up when the Clippers needed him, sinking a go-ahead three-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Paul George's triple puts the @LAClippers in front late in the 4th quarter! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/KKU9Omhmib — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2019

Monday's results

New York Knicks 123-105 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 115-86 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 132-96 Charlotte Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks 115-101 Chicago Bulls

Houston Rockets 132-108 Portland Trail Blazers

Dallas Mavericks 117-110 San Antonio Spurs

Boston Celtics 99-85 Phoenix Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves 112-102 Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers 90-88 Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are 11-2 and return to action against the Thunder (5-8), who will be out to rebound from their narrow loss to the Clippers.