Doncic joins LeBron after 40-point triple-double, Clippers edge Thunder
Luka Doncic stole the show in the NBA on Monday, while the Los Angeles Clippers edged to victory.
Doncic, 20, finished with a triple-double of 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
The Slovenian became the second youngest player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double, with LeBron James the only other 20-year-old to manage the feat.
Kawhi Leonard was sidelined again with a knee injury as the Clippers overcame the Oklahoma City Thunder 90-88.
Paul George finished with 18 points, but it was Montrezl Harrell's 28 points and 12 rebounds off the bench that led the Clippers (9-5).
Harden, Westbrook guide Rockets to eighth straight win
James Harden had 36 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Houston Rockets' eighth straight win – a 132-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
He got plenty of support from Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
@russwest44 tallies a triple-double in the @HoustonRockets 8th-straight win #OneMission— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2019
28 PTS | 13 REB | 10 AST pic.twitter.com/DtvLJiQbhA
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks past the Chicago Bulls 115-101 with 33 points and 10 rebounds.
Horrible Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets (6-8) were destroyed by the Toronto Raptors, blown out in a 132-96 defeat.
George hits key three
George stepped up when the Clippers needed him, sinking a go-ahead three-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Paul George's triple puts the @LAClippers in front late in the 4th quarter! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/KKU9Omhmib— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2019
Monday's results
New York Knicks 123-105 Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers 115-86 Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors 132-96 Charlotte Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks 115-101 Chicago Bulls
Houston Rockets 132-108 Portland Trail Blazers
Dallas Mavericks 117-110 San Antonio Spurs
Boston Celtics 99-85 Phoenix Suns
Minnesota Timberwolves 112-102 Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Clippers 90-88 Oklahoma City Thunder
Thunder at Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are 11-2 and return to action against the Thunder (5-8), who will be out to rebound from their narrow loss to the Clippers.