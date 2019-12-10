Eagles trump Giants in OT to keep playoff hopes alive

Zach Ertz celebrates as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants in OT

The Philadelphia Eagles rallied to beat the New York Giants 23-17 in overtime and keep their postseason hopes alive.

In a gritty performance in Philadelphia on Monday, Zach Ertz caught a two-yard touchdown in OT to secure victory as the Eagles overcame a 17-3 deficit.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and saw the Eagles (6-7) move level with rivals the Dallas Cowboys (6-7) for the NFC East lead.

In a crucial game for the Eagles, it was Eli Manning and the Giants who made a strong start at Lincoln Financial Field.

Making his first start since Week 2, Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP Manning threw two touchdowns to Darius Slayton.

After a scoreless first quarter, Manning – who finished 15 of 30 for 203 yards and two TDs – threw a 35-yard pass to Slayton before connecting with the rookie again as half-time approached.

Fans booed the Eagles as they headed into the locker room at half-time, with Philadelphia's only score a Jake Elliott field goal.

The Eagles dug deep in the second half – quarterback Carson Wentz leading the rally as the hosts reduced the Giants' lead to 17-10 entering the final quarter.

Wentz helped level the contest at 17-17 when he found Ertz on a two-yard pass with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, before the pair combined again in additional time.

Wentz ended the game 33-of-50 for 325 yards and two touchdowns, while he also had five carries.