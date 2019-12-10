Eagles trump Giants in OT to keep playoff hopes alive
The Philadelphia Eagles rallied to beat the New York Giants 23-17 in overtime and keep their postseason hopes alive.
In a gritty performance in Philadelphia on Monday, Zach Ertz caught a two-yard touchdown in OT to secure victory as the Eagles overcame a 17-3 deficit.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and saw the Eagles (6-7) move level with rivals the Dallas Cowboys (6-7) for the NFC East lead.
In a crucial game for the Eagles, it was Eli Manning and the Giants who made a strong start at Lincoln Financial Field.
Making his first start since Week 2, Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP Manning threw two touchdowns to Darius Slayton.
After a scoreless first quarter, Manning – who finished 15 of 30 for 203 yards and two TDs – threw a 35-yard pass to Slayton before connecting with the rookie again as half-time approached.
Fans booed the Eagles as they headed into the locker room at half-time, with Philadelphia's only score a Jake Elliott field goal.
The Eagles dug deep in the second half – quarterback Carson Wentz leading the rally as the hosts reduced the Giants' lead to 17-10 entering the final quarter.
Wentz helped level the contest at 17-17 when he found Ertz on a two-yard pass with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, before the pair combined again in additional time.
Wentz ended the game 33-of-50 for 325 yards and two touchdowns, while he also had five carries.