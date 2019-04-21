×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Embiid trolls Warriors after 76ers take 3-1 lead over Nets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    21 Apr 2019, 07:28 IST
Joel-Embiid-USNews-042019-ftr-getty.jpg
Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid said he hopes the Philadelphia 76ers do not blow a 3-1 series lead against the Brooklyn Nets as he poked fun at reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors.

The 76ers took a commanding lead over the Nets in the Eastern Conference first-round series following Sunday's 112-108 victory in Game 4.

Golden State were up 3-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals before sensationally squandering their lead as LeBron James and his team-mates celebrated a maiden championship.

And 76ers star Embiid made mention of that collapse post-game in Brooklyn, trolling the Warriors.

"It was really important because you wanted to get this one and go home," Embiid told reporters.

"It feels great to be up 3-1, so we definitely don't want to be in a situation like the Warriors two years ago."

Embiid proceeded to burst into laughter. Sixers team-mate Jimmy Butler – who sat next to the center when he made the remark – laughed as well and walked away from the stand with a smirk.

Despite being listed as doubtful due to knee soreness leading up to the contest, Embiid was dominant as he posted 31 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks.

The 76ers have a chance to close the series out in Philadelphia on Tuesday, which could give Embiid some much needed recovery time for the second round.

Advertisement
76ers win without Embiid, Warriors bounce back in big way
RELATED STORY
76ers' Embiid 'questionable' for game two against Nets
RELATED STORY
Embiid to miss 76ers' game three against Nets
RELATED STORY
Dudley is 'a nobody' – 76ers star Embiid
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from NBA Playoffs - April 15th - Warriors squander 31-point lead, series tied at 1-1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets - Game 4
RELATED STORY
Nets surprise 76ers, Golden State dominant
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction -Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers - Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Game 4 - starting lineups and match predictions
RELATED STORY
Embiid and 76ers send message in win over Lakers, Warriors edge Heat
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us