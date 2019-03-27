Giannis uninterested in MVP talk after beating Harden's Rockets

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action against the Rockets

Giannis Antetokounmpo thanked the Milwaukee Bucks fans for voicing their support of his right to be named NBA MVP, but would be not drawn into a discussion on whether he was more deserving than James Harden.

The Houston Rockets, boasting reigning MVP Harden among their number, were well beaten 108-94 at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Antetokounmpo contributing 19 points to the Bucks' cause.

Both he and Harden (23 points) were relatively quiet and late in the game the Bucks fans loudly chanted for their man to be named the league's most valuable player come the end of the season.

"I noticed that, I heard it, having the greatest fans in the NBA is awesome," Antetokounmpo told reporters.

"I really appreciate the fans supporting me and the team and nights like this we try to deliver with a win.

"But as I said in the past, I don't want to think about it, I just come here try to do my job and try to win games."

And Antetokounmpo paid tribute to the defensive effort of team-mates Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez for keeping Harden to nine-of-26 shooting, including one-of-nine on three-point tries.

"Both of the guys, Bleds and Brook did a great job," he said.

"That was our game plan, trying to [put] as many bodies on James Harden, we were able to do it the whole night and make him have a not so good night for himself. It benefitted the team."