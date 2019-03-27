×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giannis uninterested in MVP talk after beating Harden's Rockets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    27 Mar 2019, 15:34 IST
GiannisAntetokounmpo - Cropped
Giannis Antetokounmpo in action against the Rockets

Giannis Antetokounmpo thanked the Milwaukee Bucks fans for voicing their support of his right to be named NBA MVP, but would be not drawn into a discussion on whether he was more deserving than James Harden.

The Houston Rockets, boasting reigning MVP Harden among their number, were well beaten 108-94 at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Antetokounmpo contributing 19 points to the Bucks' cause.

Both he and Harden (23 points) were relatively quiet and late in the game the Bucks fans loudly chanted for their man to be named the league's most valuable player come the end of the season.

"I noticed that, I heard it, having the greatest fans in the NBA is awesome," Antetokounmpo told reporters.

"I really appreciate the fans supporting me and the team and nights like this we try to deliver with a win.

"But as I said in the past, I don't want to think about it, I just come here try to do my job and try to win games."

And Antetokounmpo paid tribute to the defensive effort of team-mates Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez for keeping Harden to nine-of-26 shooting, including one-of-nine on three-point tries.

"Both of the guys, Bleds and Brook did a great job," he said.

"That was our game plan, trying to [put] as many bodies on James Harden, we were able to do it the whole night and make him have a not so good night for himself. It benefitted the team."

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA 2018-19: Giannis’ Strong Case for MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Giannis Antetokounmpo vs James Harden - Who has had the better season so far?
RELATED STORY
Harden still eyeing second seed after Rockets' loss at Bucks
RELATED STORY
Harden: MVP rival Giannis 'up there' with the best
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA MVP Race: Ranking the Top 5 Contenders
RELATED STORY
Giannis shows MVP credentials, Warriors crush Spurs
RELATED STORY
Houston Rockets: Best Rockets players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 worthy NBA MVP Candidates 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups and match prediction
RELATED STORY
NBA MVP Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo is a clear candidate
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us