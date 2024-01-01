Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth charts for Jan. 1, 2024

The Indiana Pacers will face the Milwaukee Bucks in one of the eight NBA games scheduled for New Year's Day 2024. This will be the last meeting between the two sides. The Pacers defeated the Bucks in their first meeting, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance. They stunned the Bucks in their second meeting in the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals, followed by a heated battle for the game ball right after their next showdown a week later.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injuries

Indiana Pacers injury report for Jan. 1, 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Only Bruce Brown is listed in the Pacers' injury report ahead of their game against the Bucks.

Brown is nursing a right knee bone bruise that sidelined him for four straight games, and he is expected to sit out anew as he is listed as "doubtful."

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Jan. 1, 2024

Jae Crowder will still be out for the Bucks as he is recovering from surgery to fix a left adductor and abdominal tear. He is projected to return by the middle of this month.

On the other hand, MarJon Beauchamp is listed as "questionable" for the Pacers-Bucks game due to an illness, although it is expected that he will indeed sit out the game.

Although he is not injured or sick, Thanasis Antetokounmpo will not join his brother Giannis and the rest of the Bucks for the game against the Pacers due to some personal matters.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups, depth charts

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 1, 2024

With Bruce Brown likely to sit out, Andrew Nembhard is expected to start again for the Pacers, along with Jalen Smith, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Here is the Pacers' current depth chart.

Point Guard Andrew Nembhard TJ McConnell Shooting Guard Tyrese Haliburton Buddy Hield Ben Sheppard Small Forward Aaron Nesmith Benedict Mathurin Jarace Walker Power Forward Jalen Smith Obi Toppin Isaiah Jackson Jordan Nwora Center Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup for Jan. 1, 2024

On the other hand, the Bucks still have their usual starting five intact: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Damian Lillard, and Malik Beasley.

Here is the Bucks' current depth chart.

Point Guard Damian Lillard Cam Payne AJ Green Shooting Guard Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton Andre Jackson Jr. Small Forward Khris Middleton Chris Livingston Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Center Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Robin Lopez

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Key matchup

Another Pacers-Bucks game means another explosive showdown between Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard.

Damian Lillard scored 31 points with two rebounds and four assists in the Bucks' previous win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tyrese Haliburton, on the other hand, made history as he became only the third player to complete a 20-20 in points and assists in consecutive games when he tallied 22 points and a franchise-high-tying 23 assists in the Pacers' win against the New York Knicks.