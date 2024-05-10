Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against New York Knicks? Looking at Pacers standout's status for Game 3 (May 10)

Tyrese Haliburton will continue to be featured on the Indiana Pacers' injury report. He's tagged as questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks on Friday.

Despite strong offensive performances throughout the playoffs, the Indiana Pacers find themselves down 2-0 in the series against the New York Knicks. The Pacers boast the league's highest scoring average in the postseason, with 114.5 points per game on efficient shooting 48.9% from the field, 35.9% from three.

However, they were undone by a dominant third quarter from New York on Wednesday.

Defensively, the Pacers have struggled, allowing opponents to average 114 points per game on 49.3% shooting from the field and 38.0% from the 3-point range.

They manage 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game but were undisciplined in Wednesday's loss, committing 17 fouls and grabbing only 20 defensive rebounds. Overall, in the playoffs, Indiana averages 41.1 rebounds but has a negative rebound differential of 1.3.

T.J. McConnell provided a spark off the bench on Wednesday, scoring 10 points and dishing out a team-high 12 assists in 23 minutes.

Haliburton had his best scoring game of the playoffs, finishing with 34 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 7-of-11 from the 3-point range. He also contributed nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton has been battling lower back spasms since Game 4 of the first round.

Although listed as questionable for every playoff game, he has suited up for all of them. His availability for Game 3 remains uncertain, with a final determination expected before tipoff as the Pacers continue to monitor his health.

Earlier in the season, Tyrese Haliburton sustained a left hamstring strain during the 133-131 win against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8. The injury occurred with 3:10 left in the second quarter as Haliburton drove past Celtics guard Derrick White.

A delayed defensive move by Kristaps Porzingis forced Haliburton to stop abruptly, causing him to lose his balance. Unable to bear weight on his leg, Haliburton required assistance leaving the court and was eventually ruled out of the game.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers?

The marquee Game 3 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will tip off at 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

It will be aired nationally on ESPN, including live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's long trial.