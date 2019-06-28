×
LeBron sends cryptic message amid number change talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    28 Jun 2019, 08:42 IST
lebronjames - cropped
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

LeBron James seems like he will return to wearing number six.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is planning to gift his number 23 to new team-mate Anthony Davis, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

James appeared to confirm the report on Thursday when he tweeted out the number six with an emoji.

James wore six while he was with the Heat from 2010-14. He won two titles and made four All-Star teams during his time in Miami.

He wore number 23 in each of his other 12 NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers.  

James left the Cavaliers and signed a four-year, $153.3million deal with the Lakers last year. He averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists for Los Angeles in 2018-19 but was limited to a career-low 55 games because of a groin injury.

The Lakers reportedly acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks.

Los Angeles then cleared cap space for a third max player ⁠after they reportedly agreed to send Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga, along with a second-round pick, to the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

The Lakers are reportedly considering pursuing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, D'Angelo Russell and Kawhi Leonard.

Los Angeles may elect to add multiple role players, instead, and have been linked to Patrick Beverley, Enes Kanter, Danny Green, Terrence Ross as well as Seth Curry, among others.

