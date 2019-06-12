Looney 'should be able to play' against Raptors in Game 6

Kevon Looney

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney believes he will be fit to face the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Looney suffered a fracture near his chest and ribcage in Game 2 against Toronto and was originally ruled out for the series.

But, Looney surprisingly returned in Game 4 before re-aggravating the injury during Monday's 106-105 victory over the Raptors in Toronto.

Looney, however, told reporters he "should be able to play" against the Raptors at Oracle Arena on Thursday, with the Warriors trailing 3-2 in the series.

"They're comfortable with me going out there as long as I can tolerate the pain," the 23-year-old said.

Not done yet.



Relive the Game 5 dub with the @verizon Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/rzhcHizv3x — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 11, 2019

"I'll continue to rehab and get a lot of treatment and get a lot of ice. Usually that works pretty well for me with this injury," Looney added. "I really don't have too much control on how I feel. It heals on its own. There's nothing I can do to make it better.

"So hopefully in the next couple of days, it responds well to treatment and the medical staff feels comfortable enough to let me play."

Looney was removed in the third quarter of Game 5 and did not return. Warriors wing Andre Iguodala said he noticed him struggling on the floor.

"Kevon couldn't play tonight [Monday]," Iguodala told reporters after the victory. "I had to tell him, 'Don't play anymore'."

Looney has been a valuable contributor for the Warriors in the playoffs. He is averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20 postseason games while making an impact defensively.

Warriors star Kevin Durant also left Game 5 in the second quarter with an Achilles injury.