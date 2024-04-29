Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4 (April 29)

The Boston Celtics are looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Miami Heat in their first-round series matchup in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Celtics regained homecourt advantage after blowing out the Heat in Game 3 at the Kaseya Center in South Florida.

It was a total team effort for the Celtics on both sides of the ball, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scoring 22 points each. Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points, while Derrick White had 16 points in the 104-84 win.

Miami suddenly went cold from beyond the arc, going 9-for-28 less than two days after hitting 23 3-point shots in Game 2. Bam Adebayo had 20 points and nine rebounds, while Tyler Herro only scored 15 points.

Top 10 Player Props for Game 4 of Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

#10 - Jrue Holiday, Stl+Blk - Under 2.5 (-175)

Jrue Holiday has been a defensive maestro for the Boston Celtics in the first three games against the Miami Heat. He has recorded at least three stocks per game in the playoffs, which will likely continue in Game 4.

#9 - Caleb Martin, 3-Pointers Made - Over 1.5 (+125)

Caleb Martin has always played his best games against the Boston Celtics. Martin has knocked down most of his 3-point shots versus the Celtics, but only went 1-for-2 in Game 4. He can't make threes if he won't take them.

#8 - Al Hoford, Pts+Reb - Under 12.5 (-125)

Al Horford has remained a serviceable big man for the Boston Celtics in this series. He has provided plenty of points and rebounds in the first three games, going over 12.5 in points+rebounds.

#7 - Derrick White, Points - Over 12.5 (-109)

Derrick White is still a defensive wizard for the Boston Celtics but has not been registering stocks like he did in the regular season. It might be best to place money on his offense, scoring more than 12.5 points in the past three games.

#6 - Jaime Jaquez Jr., Points - Under 14.5 (-113)

The Miami Heat will need Jaime Jaquez Jr. to score more if they want to have a chance in Game 4. He remains aggressive on offense but still needs to knock down shots. He has scored 16, 14 and 12 points in the first three games of the series.

#5 - Kristaps Porzingis, Points - Over 15.5 (-130)

Kristaps Porzingis has played well in two of the three games against the Miami Heat. He struggled with his offense in Game 2 much like everyone with the Boston Celtcs not named Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

#4 - Tyler Herro, Points - Over 19.5 (-125)

Tyler Herro scored 15 points in Game 3, which is not a great indication of his offense at the moment. He will need to catch on fire if the Miami Heat wants to have their best chance of leveling the series.

#3 - Jaylen Brown, Points - Under 21.5 (-112)

Jaylen Brown is the model of consistency for the Boston Celtics in the postseason. He has scored 17, 33 and 22 points in the first three games of the series. He failed to hit a 3-point shot in Game 3, though.

#2 - Bam Adebayo, Pts+Reb - Over 29.5 (-110)

Bam Adebayo has been the best player for the Miami Heat in the first round. He's averaging 21.7 points and 8.3 rebounds, but the Heat need more from him.

#1 - Jayson Tatum, Points - Under 26.5 (-112)

Jayson Tatum has been the best player in the entire series and has locked his sights on winning a championship. He's averaging almost a near-double-double, but the Heat are still a looming threat despite missing Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.

