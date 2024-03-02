Bradley Beal Injury Update: Latest on Phoenix Suns star guard's status against Houston Rockets (March 2, 2024)

Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal is listed as probable for the game against Houston Rockets on Saturday, for the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with Phoenix leading 2-1.

Beal has missed their last two matchups, with the Suns splitting the two, a 114-110 loss on Feb. 23 and a 110-105 win on Thursday at home. He has missed five straight games, with the Suns going 3-2.

The Suns, following the All-Star break, have a net rating of +0.3, including a 115.3 offensive rating and a 115.1 defensive rating, shooting 43.9% from the field, 36.0% from beyond the arc and 76.5% from the charity stripe.

Bradley Beal injury update

Beal's probable designation indicates that he's likely to partake in the final matchup against the Rockets, upgrading from his questionable tag in the previous reportings.

Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel shared details on his recovery following Tuesday's and Friday's practice sessions, noting his progress. Phoenix has described Brad's condition as tightness in his left hamstring.

What happened to Bradley Beal?

Against the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 13, Brad encountered a hamstring issue while executing a 17-foot jumper and had to leave in the first quarter.

This season, he has been plagued by injuries, especially recurring issues with soft tissue. He began the season on the sidelines due to a lower back problem, which kept him out for seven games.

There was much anticipation for his return to the court, which finally came against the Chicago Bulls. The team placed him on a minutes restriction, cautiously reintegrating him into gameplay.

The 30-year-old played the next three games before experiencing a recurrence of back issues, leading to a 12-game absence. After returning to the lineup, Beal faced another hurdle, injuring his ankle after coming into contact with Donte DiVincenzo's foot against the New York Knicks.

Against the Pacers, Bradley Beal suffered a nasal fracture after taking an elbow to the face.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns?

The game between the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns will be aired locally on Arizona's Family 3TV/ Arizona's Family Sports for home coverage and Space City Home Network for away, with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial and be purchased as a subscription.