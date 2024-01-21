Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth charts for January 21 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

On Sunday, Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers is one of the six games on the NBA slate. Here is a deeper look at each team's lineup and roster as they get ready to face off.

This will mark the first time we see Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers this season. Due to them being in separate conferences, they only square off twice a year.

Indiana enters Sunday in seventh place in the Eastern Conference at 24-18, and is coming off a nail-biting loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. As for the Suns, they are 23-18 on the year and are riding high on a four-game win streak.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers injury reports:

Phoenix Suns injury report January 21st, 2024

The Phoenix Suns have three names on their injury report, with two rotation players being sidelined. Bol Bol is listed as out as he deals with a foot injury. Damion Lee remains sidelined with a knee injury, and there is still no timetable for his return.

Jordan Goodwin is listed as day-to-day after spraining his ankle, but is probable to take the floor against the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers injury report January 21st, 2024

The biggest name on the injury report for the Indiana Pacers is All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. He is questionable for Sunday's matchup due to injury management. Haliburton recently made his return to action after missing a few weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Backup guard Andrew Nembhard is also questionable for this matchup with a back injury. Indiana will also be without the services of Isaiah Jackson, who has been ruled out due to a concussion.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups:

Depending on if Tyrese Haliburton suits up, Sunday will be just the second time the Pacers roll out their new-look starting lineup. Last week, they made a big splash by acquiring Pascal Siakam in a trade from the Toronto Raptors.

In their last game, Indiana rolled out a starting lineup of Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. If Haliburton is active, this will likely be the starting lineup again. TJ McConnell is a top option to replace the All-Star guard if he misses Sunday's matchup.

As for the Suns, they'll likely be sticking with their typical starting lineup. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will holds things down in the backcourt, with Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nrukic manning the frontcourt.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers depth charts:

Fresh off trading away multiple players for Siakam, the Pacers depth chart looks a little different now. Here is an updated look following their big trade.

Guards Forwards Bigs Tyrese Haliburton Bennedict Mathurin Myles Turner Buddy Hield Obi Toppin Jalen Smith T.J. McConnell Jarace Walker Kendall Brown James Johnson Isaiah Wong Isaiah Jackson Ben Sheppard Aaron Nesmith Andrew Nembhard Pascal Siakam Oscar Tshiebwe

Since the Suns have not made any significant moves since the season began, their depth chart remains the same.

Guards Forwards Bigs Jordan Goodwin Josh Okogie Chimezie Metu Devin Booker Damion Lee Drew Eubanks Bradley Beal Bol Bol Jusuf Nurkic Grayson Allen Yuta Watanabe Udoka Azubuike Theo Maledon Keita Bates-Diop Eric Gordon Nassir Little Saben Lee Kevin Durant

