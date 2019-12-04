No. 1 Louisville tops No. 4 Michigan 58-43 in Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and top-ranked Louisville held No. 4 Michigan to a season-low 26% shooting mark for a 58-43 victory Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in its first game since returning to No. 1.

The Cardinals (8-0) shot just 37% but their defense stifled Michigan (7-1) much of the night as they earned a signature victory one day after claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years. Though second-year coach Chris Mack has downplayed rankings, the win was significant for a program he has guided back into the national championship discussion following a sex scandal and the school’s involvement in a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

The Cardinals also kept the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard from adding another top-10 upset to the ones that helped them enter the Top 25 and match Kansas (1989) for the biggest jump from being unranked in the 70-year history of the poll.

Steven Enoch had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Dwayne Sutton had 11 boards as Louisville topped Michigan 48-41 in that category.

Jon Teske had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who had sought their first victory over a No. 1 team since beating Duke 81-73 at home on Dec. 13, 1997.

No. 18 BAYLOR 78, MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE 46

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Devonte Bandoo added 14 points and No. 18 Baylor led throughout against winless Maryland Eastern Shore.

The Bears (6-1) played for the first time in nine days, since a win over then-No. 17 Villanova for the championship at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where they won three games in four days.

Butler hit a 3 on the first shot of the game, putting Baylor ahead to stay in the first 20 seconds. His layup about 4½ minutes in pushed the Bears to an 11-1 lead, and they were up 39-21 at halftime.

Canaan Bartley had 13 points to lead Maryland Eastern Shore (0-10), which shot only 27% (17 of 64) while playing its ninth road game this season.

No. 19 DAYTON 99, HOUSTON BAPTIST 68

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 17 points and had a soaring, one-hand slam off one of his 10 rebounds, and Dayton celebrated its return to the rankings by beating Houston Baptist.

The Flyers (6-1) vaulted into the Top 25 after an impressive run at the Maui Invitational that included drubbings of Georgia and Virginia Tech followed by an overtime loss to Kansas in the title game. Dayton hadn’t been ranked in the Top 25 since February 2016.

Back on the mainland, Dayton struggled before pulling away from the depleted Huskies (0-6), who are in a brutal opening stretch of road games. They’d given up 100 points in each of their last three losses against Texas Tech, Michigan and Houston.

Toppin finished with his third double-double of the season in only 24 minutes. Trey Landers added 16 points and eight rebounds.

No. 24 BUTLER 67, MISSISSIPPI 58

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points and No. 24 Butler remained unbeaten.

Baldwin shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, to lead the Bulldogs (8-0). He added six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Tucker and Bryce Nze each had eight points for Butler, and Nze grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Khadim Sy added 12 for Ole Miss (5-3).