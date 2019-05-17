Three takeaways from Warriors' rallying win against Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors and their quest for a third successive NBA title remains on track after the reigning champions earned a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals.

Golden State came from behind to trump the Portland Trail Blazers 114-111 in Game 2 on Thursday.

The Warriors erased a 15-point half-time deficit to take control of the playoff series, which heads to Portland for Game 3 on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors' victory.

Iguodala makes big play when it matters most

Veteran Andre Iguodala did not have a great game.

The Warriors forward finished with four points on two-of-six shooting and missed all three of his three-point attempts. Yet, he came through for his team when they needed him most.

Andre Iguodala secures the Game 2 win for the @warriors with the CLUTCH STOP in the final seconds! #StrengthInNumbers pic.twitter.com/F89fO0M4Xr — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2019

The Trail Blazers had a final chance to tie the score trailing by three points with less than 11 seconds remaining. Iguodala, however, stripped the ball away from Damian Lillard as he was attempting a three-pointer.

Iguodala also chipped in five rebounds and four assists.

Stephen Curry delivers again

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry continues to shine with Kevin Durant sidelined.

Curry was once again phenomenal for Golden State. He finished with 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to carry his team to a win.

Durant has been out since straining his calf in Golden State's Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets and he is not expected to play in either of the next two matchups.

Without Durant, Curry scored 33 points to help Golden State close out the Rockets and followed that up with 36 points in Game 1 against Portland. The Warriors will need him to continue playing at that level.

Warriors bench makes an impact

The Warriors received unexpected contributions from multiple players off their bench on Thursday.

Backup centers Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney combined for 25 points and 10 rebounds in 43 total minutes. Jonas Jerebko grabbed seven boards, as well, while Alfonzo McKinnie hit a key three-pointer.

This series could be a short one if Golden State's role players continue to make an impact.