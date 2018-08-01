Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Buttler given vice-captaincy with a view to the future - Root

Omnisport
NEWS
News
115   //    01 Aug 2018, 02:53 IST
RootButtler - Cropped
Joe Root and Jos Buttler in England training

Joe Root believes Jos Buttler’s appointment as England's Test vice-captain offers his team-mate the opportunity to show he can take over the top job in the future.

Buttler was something of a surprise inclusion in the squad for the recent Pakistan series, earning a recall after an 18-month absence on the back of his stellar form with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Two half-centuries in three innings against Pakistan vindicated the selectors' brave call and on the eve of England's five-Test series with India, starting at Edgbaston on Wednesday, Buttler was confirmed as Root's new deputy.

"He's obviously vice-captain of the white-ball side, he thinks extremely well about the game, has got a huge amount of respect within the dressing room," Root told a media conference.

"And looking at very long term, like five to 10 years, I see him as someone who can really drive this team forward and I think it's a great opportunity for him to start doing that now.

"It might be that he's only played a couple of games since he's come back into the team, but I think he can offer a huge amount with the way he conducts himself, leads as well as what he does with the bat.

"So, it's a great chance for him for these five games and hopefully that can help this team in the future as well."

After a 1-0 defeat in New Zealand was followed by a 1-1 home draw with Pakistan, Root knows England's Test team must deliver more consistent performances if they are to topple Virat Kohli's number-one ranked side.

"It doesn't matter if we're favourites or not, we're going to have to play the best cricket if we want to win this series," he said.

"As you said, we've had two disappointing series this year so far in terms of results, but I thought the way we came back at Headingley against Pakistan was a real starting point for this group of players and an opportunity for us to build on it, and to build on something moving forward long term.

"That is ultimately where we're at. We've got five games against the world number-one ranked side where we can make a bit of a statement if we play well and we win this series.

"It's going to be be hard, obviously they've got some world class players throughout their team and we're going to have to be very consistent in performing. If we can do that, we'd be deserved winners."

Omnisport
NEWS
Rashid preferred to Moeen, Buttler named vice-captain
RELATED STORY
Root sends Lancashire spinning to defeat ahead of India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Jos Buttler knocks in ODIs
RELATED STORY
I was imagining what MS Dhoni would do, says Jos Buttler...
RELATED STORY
Brilliant Buttler seals whitewash in Old Trafford thriller
RELATED STORY
English batsmen bat against club bowlers to reckon with...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 England batsmen to watch out for this IPL
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five match winning innings...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan's victory charge frustrated by Buttler and Bess
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us