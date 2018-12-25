×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ponting leads the way, New Zealand dominated – Australia eye 1,000th win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    25 Dec 2018, 12:00 IST
Australiacropped
Australia celebrate beating India

Australia are on the verge of becoming the first nation to 1,000 wins in all formats of international cricket.

With 999, Australia are clear of England (774), India (710) and Pakistan (702) and can reach the 1,000 milestone during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Australia face India beginning on Wednesday, with their entertaining four-Test series locked at 1-1.

With thanks to Opta, we take a look at some of the numbers behind Australia's wins.

557 – Australia have won 557 one-day internationals – more than any other team.

384 – They have also won more Tests than any other team with 384.

234 – They have beaten England 234 times in 509 games.

66 – Australia have a 66 per cent win rate against New Zealand – their best against any side they have played at least 50 times.

Advertisement

376 – Ricky Ponting has claimed a record 376 wins.

68 – Adam Gilchrist's 68 per cent win rate is the highest of any Australia captain across all formats, of those who led the nation on at least 20 occasions.

219 – Ponting's 219 wins as captain are 80 more than any other skipper has managed.

2002 – It was in 2002 that Australia posted their biggest ever Test win, beating South Africa by an innings and 360 runs in Johannesburg.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 Highest Test scores of Ricky Ponting
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Preview of the Boxing Day Test
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Top 4 performers from the...
RELATED STORY
Indian squads for Australia and New Zealand announced
RELATED STORY
India's squads to face Australia and New Zealand announced
RELATED STORY
How India almost won the 2003-04 series in Australia when...
RELATED STORY
5 ODI Batting record charts dominated by Indians
RELATED STORY
5 Records that will probably soon be broken
RELATED STORY
5 players who missed out on India's ODI squad for...
RELATED STORY
3 ODI captains who have led their side for 200 or more...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us