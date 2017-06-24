Demarai Gray set to stay at Leicester despite 'frustrating' season

As he impresses for England at the Under-21 Euros, Demarai Gray reveals he plans to stay at Leicester even though he wants more appearances.

by Omnisport News 24 Jun 2017, 16:42 IST

Demarai Gray is prepared to stay at Leicester City after Craig Shakespeare landed the job on a permanent basis, despite being frustrated at his lack of game-time.

The 20-year-old has been linked with Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham over recent months, but is ready to remain at the King Power Stadium even though he only started nine Premier League games last season.

Shakespeare was handed a three-year deal to become Leicester's permanent manager this month after impressing in interim charge following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

"He always spoke to me one-on-one," Gray told reporters.

"With him getting the job now I am happy with that and hopefully I will get more of an opportunity. I have to train properly and get my chance.

"I'm looking forward to the next season with Leicester.

"I thought I was ready last season but sometimes you have to be patient. Any opportunity you get you have got to try and express yourself. I was on the bench a lot last season and it was frustrating.

"It was one of those things. I want to express myself as much as I can and I don't feel like I have been able to do that as much as I want."

5 - Craig Shakespeare is only the 4th manager to win his first 5 PL home games in charge, after Pellegrini, Eriksson and Ancelotti. Poetic. pic.twitter.com/aOHNGLghLd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2017

Gray called for young English players to be given more opportunities by top clubs and believes there is huge untapped talent in the country.

He is part of the Under-21 team that has reached the European championship semi-finals in Poland, while the England Under-20s won the World Cup in South Korea.

"The young England generation has some very, very good players," he said after scoring as part of an impressive performance in England's group-stage win over hosts Poland.

"The future is bright for England. Managers have to trust you and give you a chance. If they do we will have more English talent coming on show.

"It is all about opportunities. Playing at first team level is how you progress the best. You learn about the real game. If opportunities are given you will see more of the youngsters coming through."

Asked if he had been angered by his own lack of chances, he said: "Yes. I used this tournament last season to motivate me to show what I am capable of."