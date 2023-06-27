GTA Online Gun Van location for today (June 27, 2023): Discounts, best items to buy, and more

Anybody interested in the Gun Van's current offerings in GTA Online this week can easily find its location on June 27, 2023, north of Fort Zancudo. For those unaware, this vehicle constantly changes its location daily. There are several preset areas where it can spawn, yet the vital distinction is that its exact spot will be the same for all players.

Note that the location shown below is solely for June 27, 2023. The next day will have a different spawn, meaning gamers should only use this article for today. All current discounts, items, and other important information will be shared below for the reader's convenience.

Current location for GTA Online's Gun Van on June 27, 2023

The top left icon indicates the current location, while the faded one is for players who have been playing for hours without switching sessions (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

There is a Hookies restaurant north of Fort Zancudo in Raton Canyon. Behind this establishment is the location where GTA Online players can find the Gun Van. Its exact spot is marked as the black icon on the above map's top left. Note that the faded icon was only relevant for players who didn't switch sessions where the daily reset happened. The later the day goes on, the less valuable the right-side icon will be to the reader.

The top left black icon will be the spot to go to on June 27, 2023, for most GTA Online players.

A map of the location (Image via GTA Wiki)

The above image shows the Gun Van's exact June 27, 2023 location. It's right next to the blue fence and the plants in the back of the Hookies restaurant. Once you get near this vehicle, its icon should appear on your minimap. It's worth mentioning that GTA+ subscribers always have this icon visible, no matter where they are on the map.

Remember, this vehicle will change its location at 6~7 am UTC. To purchase weapons from this vendor, approach the van from the back to see its doors open wide, as shown in the above photo.

Available discounts in GTA Online's Gun Van today

The Railgun is available this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of current offerings at the Gun Van on June 27, 2023:

Homing Launcher

Pipe Wrench

Railgun

Unholy Hellbringer

Military Rifle

Vintage Pistol

Machine Pistol

Tactical SMG

Proximity Mines

Grenades

Sticky Bombs

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

Everything listed here has a 10% discount for average GTA Online players, while GTA+ members get a 20% discount by comparison. The sole exception is the Homing Launcher, which is on sale for 30% off for everybody.

Best weapons to purchase from the Gun Van on June 27, 2023

The exact location of this vehicle today (Image via GTA Wiki)

Most of the guns offered here are available elsewhere, with the main exceptions being the Tactical SMG, Unholy Hellbringer, and Railgun. The first two guns are in the machine guns class, while the Railgun is a heavy weapon. Of the three, the Railgun is bound to be the most useful since any weapon for its niche does not directly outclass it.

GTA Online players may appreciate getting their weaponry at a 10% discount (or 20% if they're a GTA+ member). The Homing Launcher is another great deal since it's on sale for 30% off, and it's a pretty solid weapon in its own right.

