F1 Raceweek: Bottas pressed on 2018 drive, Ocon and Perez make up

The Formula One world championship heads to Azerbaijan for the latest round of an intriguing season.

by Omnisport News 22 Jun 2017, 18:21 IST

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas

Azerbaijan will host only its second grand prix this weekend as the winding city streets of Baku set the stage for the latest round of the Formula One world championship.

Ahead of the eighth race of a dramatic campaign, the drivers that assembled for Thursday's media duties had plenty to discuss.

Valtteri Bottas fielded questions on his Mercedes future, while Esteban Ocon was forced to address talk of a rift with Force India team-mate Sergio Perez.

BOTTAS COOL ON MERCEDES FUTURE

Having only signed a one-year deal with Mercedes, one thing Bottas does not have is job security.

But the Finn, who sits third in the standings, is remaining calm over his future.

"I don't know when I will know [about a 2018 drive]," he said.

"For sure discussions will be open soon. I know some kind of plan, when they are planning on having things sorted, but that is between us.

"For sure I am keen to have a long-term relationship with Mercedes, that is my target, and that is why every day I work hard and try to make the most out of every single situation."