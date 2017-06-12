Hamilton spent dominant Canada win reminiscing

With hardly any threat to his position at the front of the Canadian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton pondered his past glories in Montreal.

by Omnisport News 12 Jun 2017, 03:17 IST

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's victory at the Canadian Grand Prix was so utterly dominant that he had time to reminisce on his previous successes.

The three-time world champion topped the podium in Montreal for the sixth time in his career, making it the circuit at which he has enjoyed the most success.

Hamilton's first Formula One victory also came in Canada during his debut season in 2007, but few will have been as easy as Sunday's race, which he led from start to finish.

And the lack of threat posed to the 32-year-old meant he could bask in the glory of the occasion.

"It's been an amazing weekend, very grateful, probably going to jump in the lake later. I think you always need weekends like this," he said to Sky Sports.

"There was a lot of time to think when I was out front. Reliving the memories of 2007 here, really being able to absorb the moment and enjoy driving the car.

"It was still a challenge but it was like the other races I've had here where I've qualified in the lead and it's been so well-managed.

"I don't know why Montreal's been so good to me. Apart from the long straights it's a bit like a go-kart track so it kind of brings me back to my roots."

Hamilton now sits just 12 points behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who finished fourth after finding himself down in 18th following a front-wing change after taking contact from Max Verstappen.

The German made the most of Sergio Perez's refusal to comply with a team request by overtaking him and his Force India team-mate Esteban Ocon and felt he would have earned a spot on the podium with one more lap.

Vettel said: "I wanted to get a trophy, didn't get one. Obviously, the beginning of the race didn't go our way.

"Three cars in turn one doesn't work. He [Verstappen] saw his gap, fair enough, then he ran over my front wing, you don't do that on purpose because there's a chance of a puncture.

"When I came back to that group [with the Force Indias], I was fairly confident. I came up a lap short."