Honda India finish debut ARRC season on a high

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 02 Dec 2018, 19:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Buriram (Thailand), Dec 2 (PTI) Chennai rider Rajiv Sethu continued his impressive run to finish in top 15 as all the three riders of Honda Racing India team collected points in their debut season of the 2018 Asia Road Racing Championship here Sunday.

Twenty-year-old Rajiv finished 15th in the race of the Asia Production 250cc class, while rookie Anish Shetty (2 points) ended 20th.

In the high performance Super Sports 600cc class, Japanese rider Taiga Hada went full throttle to climb five spots to finish 12th and thus earning three points in final round race at the Chang International Circuit here.

With 79 points won this season, Hada has pushed Honda Racing India into the top seven teams of the 2018 season.

Hada himself is ranked 11th out of 34 riders in the 2018 SS600 championship.

Compared to his 46th position in the overall AP 250 championship last year, Rajiv jumped 19 spots and won seven points for the first time in 2018.

In SS600 class too, Hada has amassed 79 points for the India team.

On a hot and sultry afternoon, it was all set for a nail-biting finish in the race two of AP 250cc class.

The Indian duo of Rajiv and Anish started 19th and 25th on the grid respectively.

With top seven fighting for the win, Andy Muhammad Fadly of Maunal Tech KYT Kawasaki Racing came first, followed by Astra Honda Racing team rider Rheza Danica Ahrens and Anupab Sarmoon of Yamaha Thailand completing the podium.

Propelled by a good start, Rajiv climbed three positions in the first turn of first lap itself. But he had to relax a bit after a touch by rider in the next turn itself.

Thereafter, he maintained his position and made his final move on the last lap. After another another rider touched his bike, Rajiv got a good slip stream and overtook him at turn 4