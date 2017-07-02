Marquez masters Sachsenring yet again to take championship lead

Jonas Folger made Marc Marquez work for his eighth German GP win on the spin, but there was no denying the Repsol Honda star.

Marc Marquez won at the German GP for the eighth straight year

Marc Marquez was pushed all the way by Jonas Folger but proved his mastery of the Sachsenring to win the MotoGP German Grand Prix for the fifth year in a row to take top spot in the title race.

Marquez has now won from pole in Germany in each of the past eight seasons across all classes - a run that has extended into all five of his MotoGP campaigns.

The reigning champion again led them away on Sunday, but was in a class of two as Folger kept the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 at pace with the Repsol Honda throughout.

A pair of errors into Turn One allowed Marquez through on Folger, who had delighted the home fans by leading a portion of the race, and then consolidated his advantage as the rookie tried to fight back later on.

Dani Pedrosa rode a lonely race for third place, having been dropped early on by team-mate Marquez and Folger.

Behind them, Maverick Vinales ousted Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso in a battle for fourth place that contained three of the four front runners in the title race - but that trio were left to squabble with each other while Marquez reigned supreme to supersede them all - although the leading quartet are now separated by just 10 points in a thrilling championship fight.



MARQUEZ'S MASTERY

Marquez's belligerent bravery has been pivotal to his success in the premier class, but ice ran through his veins here.

A pre-race focus translated to a calm performance, as Marquez refused to bite back on Folger after being passed on lap six.

Instead the 'King of the Ring' bided his time, sticking to the rookie's rear tyre and waiting for him to overrun into Turn One.