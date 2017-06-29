NASCAR at Daytona: Vegas odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

After a non-traditional race at Sonoma on Sunday, NASCAR returns to one of the sports' most iconic tracks — Daytona International Speedway.

Saturday night's Coke Zero 400 is 160 laps, which means place-differential in fantasy is more important than laps led. The good thing about Daytona and restrictor-plate racing is that it's easy for racers to pass and quickly move to the front from the rear. Bad news is a wreck during pack racing at 200 mph can wipe out the entire field. For example, in the Daytona 500 earlier this year, 35 of the 40-car field were involved in a wreck in some way or another.

It's hard to predict the winner given the uncertainty of the race, but there is one driver known as the modern-day restrictor-plate king, and it's a name known well — Dale Earnhardt Jr.

With win totals of six and four at Talladega and Daytona, respectively, Junior is NASCAR’s current restrictor-plate wins leader, and he is our pick to win Saturday and end a winless drought dating back to 2015.



In addition to his four Daytona wins, Earnhardt claims 13 top fives and 19 top 10s in 35 starts at the 2.5-mile Florida track. His 14.3 average finish and 94.2 driver rating rank second-best among active drivers there.

Last summer's Coke Zero 400 winner and four-time Talladga victor Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch, who won the first stage of the Daytona 500, join Earnhardt as the top-three favorites for Saturday's race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

What are the Las Vegas odds for the NASCAR race at Daytona?

Here are the race odds according to 5Dimes Sportsbook:

Kyle Busch +650 Brad Keselowski +700 Dale Earnhardt Jr +850 Denny Hamlin +950 Kevin Harvick +975 Joey Logano +1150 Martin Truex Jr +1350 Chase Elliott +1500 Kyle Larson +1650 Jimmie Johnson +1650 Kurt Busch +1650 Matt Kenseth +1650 Ryan Blaney +2000 Clint Bowyer +2000 Jamie McMurray +2250 Austin Dillon +3300 Kasey Kahne +3300 Ricky Stenhouse Jr +3300 Trevor Bayne +3300 Paul Menard +4400 Erik Jones +4400 Ryan Newman +5500 Daniel Suarez +5500 Darrell Wallace Jr +5500

Who are the sleepers to win the NASCAR race at Daytona?

Since the spring Talladega race in 2016, Ford has won the past five restrictor-plate races which bodes well for Stewart Haas Racing, Team Penske, Roush Fenway Racing and the Wood Brothers. Of those teams, drivers Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer and Trevor Bayne present themselves as sleepers to continue Ford's streak.

Bowyer's teammate Kurt Busch won this year's Daytona 500 and Bayne's teammate, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won at Talladega. Ford has the speed to win again and it could be Blaney, who owns the series-fastest average green-flag speed at Daytona, who gets it done.

If you don't include Talladega's spring wreck, Austin Dillon has an average finish of 9.71 over the past seven restrictor-plate races. He's got a win under his belt this season, meaning he's winning to take big risks to get another win.

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR in Daytona?

Chase Elliot is still winless in his young career but he has shown flashes of success at high-speed tracks. Earlier this season, Elliott won a Daytona Duel and has three poles in six races at Daytona and Talladega.

Brad Keselowski will attempt to defend his 2016 win on Saturday. A skilled restrictor-plate racer, Keselowski has four wins at Talladega to go along with his one at Daytona. In 16 starts at the 2.5-mile Florida track, the No. 2 Ford driver also owns three top fives and four top 10s.

In his career, Jamie McMurray has four wins at Talladega and Daytona, a track where he owns a series-best 71 fastest laps run. McMurray also has the most quality passes at Daytona and is a sleeper to win Saturday.

Looking to save salary? Over the past 10 restrictor-plate races, the No. 43 car (driven by Bubba Wallace on Saturday) owns the six-best average finish among active drivers. Paul Menard ranks eighth and has four top-10 finishes.