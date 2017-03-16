NASCAR at Phoenix: TV schedule, dates, times, qualifying drivers

Kevin Harvick has won six of the last nine races at Phoenix and owns a track-record eight victories there.

Some NASCAR fans will be looking forward to see if Kyle Busch retaliates against Joey Logano on Sunday as NASCAR heads to Phoenix this weekend, others are interested in seeing if anyone other than Kevin Harvick can dominate at the one-mile Arizona track.

Harvick has won six of the last nine races at Phoenix and owns a track-record eight victories there. He also claims 13 top-five finishes, 17 top-10 showings, 1,484 laps led and an average finish of 10.0 at Phoenix. Incredible.



Harvick will look to race out to the top of the leaderboard when Cup Series practice begins on Friday. Here are the key dates, times and a look at the complete schedule for NASCAR at Phoenix headlined by the Cup Series Camping World 500.

NASCAR at Phoenix schedule, TV channel info

(All times ET)

Friday, March 17

1-1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice, FS1

2-3:25 p.m.: Cup Series practice, FS1

4-4:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice, FS1

6-6:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

7:45 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying, FS1

Saturday, March 18

Noon-12:55 p.m.: Cup Series practice, FS2

1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying, FS2

2:30-3:20 p.m.: Cup Series final practice, FS2

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series DC Solar 200 (200 laps, 200 miles), Fox

What time does the Camping World 500 at Phoenix start?

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 500 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 19 and can be seen on Fox and the Fox Sports GO app.

What are the stage lengths for NASCAR at Las Vegas?

The Camping World 500, which is actually 312 miles (312 laps) will be broken into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 75, Stage 2 ends on lap 150 and the final Stage ends on lap 312.

The Xfinity Series race at Phoenix will be broken into two, 60-laps stages followed by a 80-lap final stage.

Which NASCAR drivers are racing at Phoenix?

Only 39 Cup drivers will be racing in the Camping World 500, meaning all drivers will make the race and qualifying will decide their starting position.

Here is the list of participating Cup drivers:

AJ Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Cole Whitt

Corey LaJoie

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Danica Patrick

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Derrike Cope

Erik Jones

Gray Gaulding

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Reed Sorenson

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Timmy Hill

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon