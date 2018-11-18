Tharani triumphs in JK Tyre National Racing

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 2 // 18 Nov 2018, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Chennai's Karthik Tharani and Raghul Rangasamy bagged the Euro JK 2018 and LGB Formula 4 titles in the 21st JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship here Sunday.

Over 20,000 fans roared at the Buddh International Circuit as the elite Euro JK race began shortly after an enthralling stunt show.

With Tharani and Mumbai's Nayan Chatterjee tied on 89 points and everything coming down to the last 10 laps, it was a battle that went right down to the wire.

The reverse grid too came into play and added to the drama. Nayan and Karthik commenced from behind, from sixth and fifth position, making their task that much tougher.

Nayan, however, suffered a massive blow at the start of the second lap itself, colliding with Manav Sharma and pulling out of the race.

It left the field wide open for Karthik, allowing him to steadily get past the field to win the race as well as the championship.

Nayan had to be content with the second place while Ashwin Datta, who had been leading after each of the earlier rounds, finished a disappointing third.

The LGB Formula 4, which has been exciting all through the season, was equally dramatic, with defending champion Vishnu Prasad being upstaged in the last race.

With a clear six-point lead, the MSport veteran simply needed to drive smart but he lost the plot and fell behind midway through the race.

This opened a window of opportunity for his teammate Raghul Rangasamy, even though he was lagging six points; he made a successful charge and finished second, which landed the championship in his lap.

Vishnu picked up just one point, forcing him to yield the title to his teammate.

"I didn't know I had won the Championship when the podium ceremony was taking place," Raghul said.

"I got to know only after I came to the pits. It's an amazing feeling to be the national champion," he added.

Delhi's Rohit Khanna took the race but it was good enough to give him only the third place.

Aizawl's Malsawmdwngliana won the last Suzuki Gixxer Cup, claiming the second place in the overall run.

Malsawmdwngliana also turned out victorious in the prestigious Asia Cup of Road Race, ahead of top Asian bikers.

Australia's Max Stauffer and Sri Lanka's Hansika Abeysinghe took the second and third positions.

New Delhi's Gurvinder Singh and Jaipur's Vijay Singh pocketed the JK Superbike Cup 1000cc and the 600cc categories respectively