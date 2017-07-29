Unwell Massa cleared to continue in Hungary

Williams have confirmed Felipe Massa felt unwell after FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix but he has been cleared to continue by FIA medics.

by Omnisport News 29 Jul 2017, 14:18 IST

Williams driver Felipe Massa

Felipe Massa has been cleared to take part in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday having visited hospital in Budapest.

The Brazilian went from 11th fastest in FP1 on Friday to 15th in the second session, falling behind his Williams team-mate Lance Stroll in the process.

Reports began to circulate that Massa was under the weather and may not take part in the rest of the race weekend, with reserve driver Paul Di Resta prepped to take over.

Williams confirmed that Massa had felt unwell during FP2 and did attend hospital for precautionary checks, but he will be in the car when Saturday's sessions get underway at the Hungaroring.

"After feeling unwell during FP2, Felipe visited the medical centre at the circuit and then the MH EK Honvedkorkaz hospital yesterday for further precautionary checks," a Williams statement read.

"He has seen the FIA medical delegate at the circuit this morning [Saturday], who is happy that he is fit to continue driving this weekend.

"They will do a further routine check after FP3 to ensure he is fine ahead of qualifying."