Vettel delighted with 'incredible' Ferrari

After storming to pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel praised his Ferrari mechanics for giving him such a competitive car.

by Omnisport News 29 Jul 2017, 20:18 IST

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel hailed the work done by his Ferrari mechanics after taking pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix in a lap-record time on Saturday.

Vettel has been impressive throughout practice in Hungary and was the man to beat throughout qualifying but only Lewis Hamilton was able to do so - and that was in Q2.

When it came to the business end of qualifying Hamilton made a costly mistake and Vettel added to his misery with a stunning lap of 1:16.276, giving him pole and a good chance of extending his championship advantage.

The four-time world champion was delighted with his car after denying Hamilton - who finished fourth - what would have been a record-equalling 68th pole position.

"The car all day has been incredible," he told Sky Sports F1. "We did a good step forward, I like this track a lot and to have the car in the right window, the sun and people around, that's what it's all about.

"Front row for us is incredible and we're looking forward to tomorrow [Sunday].

"We are working hard. the last race wasn't great for us. We are here and we try to do our best. We're happy where we are as a team and remember where we were 12 months ago.

"The main task comes tomorrow so nothing is won today but we're very happy."

He is joined on the front row by team-mate Kimi Raikkonen as the Mercedes had to settle for third and fourth - Valtteri Bottas out-qualifying his team-mate.

"It's decent enough to get second place," said Raikkonen. "But it's a bit disappointing.

"I felt like I had it [pole] comfortably but I couldn't really finish it."