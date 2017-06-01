Wehrlein cleared to race in Canada following Monaco shunt

Four days on from a worrying crash in Monaco, Pascal Wehrlein has been cleared to race in F1's next grand prix in Canada.

by Omnisport News 01 Jun 2017, 16:21 IST

Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein

Sauber have confirmed Pascal Wehrlein will be fit to race in the Canadian Grand Prix, following his scary shunt in Monaco last weekend.

Wehrlein's car was flipped onto its side and lodged against a barrier, leaving the German trapped for a brief period, after Jenson Button attempted a pass at the Portier corner.

Although Wehrlein avoided serious injury and was able to walk away from the incident, he was subsequently booked in for medical tests - having missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury he sustained at the Race of Champions in January.

On Thursday, Sauber announced a clean bill of health for the 22-year-old, meaning he is set to be available for next weekend's race in Montreal.

A tweet from the team, accompanied by an image of a smiling Wehrlein, read: "Great news! Medical checks done - ready for the #CanadianGP @PWehrlein."