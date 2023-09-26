11 years before meeting Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift said she wanted a guy to do "something crazy" for her attention

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the topic of conversation for the last 48 hours. Weeks of rumors about the pair dating became more evident on Sunday afternoon when the singer was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium. A 2012 interview that Taylor Swift did with EXTRA has resurfaced and it is quite interesting.

At the time, the singer said she wanted a guy to do something to catch her attention, noting that past boyfriends didn't make a grand romantic gesture when they began dating.

She even said that she would be blown away if and when a guy did something crazy to get her attention:

“Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention as far as guys. Like, I can’t remember, so I guess there hasn’t been anything. Which is good, so it’s, like, easier, the bar is set really low for anyone I date in the future to come in and be, like, a great guy. I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you exist? This is so crazy!’”

Eleven years later Travis Kelce did just that. After watching her perform at the Kansas City stop of "The Eras Tour," he extended an invitation to her. He told her that he watched her "rock Arrowhead" and that he wanted her to watch him do the same.

He also told his brother Jason Kelce that he made a friendship bracelet for Swift with his phone number on it. Exchanging friendship bracelets are a rite of passage for her fans during the tour.

Travis Kelce rented out a restaurant for dinner with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift accepted Travis Kelce's invitation to attend Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium. All eyes were on the stadium after the game to get a glimpse of the two departing. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen walking out of the stadium and riding off in his 1970 Chevy Chevelle convertible.

The two headed to Prime Social Rooftop, a local Kansas City restaurant. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly rented out the entire restaurant. There he had drinks and dinner with Swift and his fellow teammates.

The restaurant closed at 8:00 p.m. to all customers, and Kelce and his party showed up shortly afterward. Making a friendship bracelet and inviting the singer to Arrowhead for a game was a way to get her attention, but renting out an entire restaurant was quite the gesture.

NFL fans and "Swifties" will be anxiously awaiting the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday. Swift has a home in New York City and spends a lot of time there, making it a possibility that she could be cheering Kelce on again.