The NFL draft is now in the rearview mirror, as teams are looking ahead to training camp and preseason games. However, some key free agents are still available, and the Dallas Cowboys should be looking to add to their roster. The Cowboys lost in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs last season, as Dallas once again faltered in the playoffs.

Here are three players Dallas should sign ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

3 free agents the Dallas Cowboys should sign

#1. Stephon Gilmore, CB

Stephon Gilmore played for the Dallas Cowboys last season, and he did well, so a reunion makes sense. Last year, Gilmore recorded 68 tackles, 13 passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble as he started all 17 games for Dallas.

The Cowboys' starting cornerbacks are DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, but with Diggs coming off an ACL injury, Gilmore could provide depth behind them.

#2. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB

Darrell Henderson is still a free agent

The Dallas Cowboys signed Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal, but the running back position is still a need for Dallas. Elliott is the presumed starter, but the Cowboys should look to add some depth behind him. Dallas has Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle, and Royce Freeman behind Elliott, but the Cowboys should look to add more experience to the ground.

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is still a pending free agent and would likely come cheap. Last season, Henderson played in four games, rushing for 112 yards on 46 carries and two touchdowns.

His 2020 and 2021 seasons were his best, so the hope is that Henderson could turn back the clock.

#3. Calais Campbell, DT

Calais Campbell is still a free agent

Calais Campbell is 37 years old, so whether he will play in 2024 is uncertain. But if he still wants to play football, the Dallas Cowboys would be a good fit.

Defensive tackle is a major need for Dallas, as the Cowboys need depth behind Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa as the presumed starters. Campbell could be a nice rotational player for Dallas. He's a good run-stuffer and can also get after the quarterback — last season, he registered 6.5 sacks for the Atlanta Falcons.