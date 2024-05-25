3 TEs to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Brock Bowers

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 TEs to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Brock Bowers

3 TEs to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Brock Bowers

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 25, 2024 16:28 GMT
University Of Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers Trains In His Napa Hometown Before Watching The NFL Draft With His Family
2024 Fantasy Football TE fades

Successful fantasy football managers are likely well aware of just how important it is to have a specific strategy for each position. This is especially true when it comes to fantasy drafts each year. Analyzing player values and their average draft positions can help create an appropriate strategy, including when to target and fade certain players.

Tight ends can often be the most difficult position to navigate due to the general lack of elite options in fantasy football. Luckily for managers, the value of this position seems to be increasing entering the 2024 NFL season. While more potential options appear to be available, here are some tight ends that should be faded in fantasy drafts this year.

2024 fantasy football TE fade candidates

Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers

#1 - Dalton Schultz

Dalton Schultz continued his consistent production last season, despite switching teams from the Dallas Cowboys to the Houston Texans. He has now recorded at least 57 receptions on 88 targets for 577 yards and four touchdowns in each of the past four seasons.

The issue with his fantasy outlook this season is that he is expected to have a ton of additional competition for targets. Tank Dell missed a large portion of last season with an injury and Texans also added Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon during the offseason. Schultz could potentially see his role decrease this year in an offense loaded with proven stars.

#2 - Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers was widely considered one of the best tight end prospects of this generation leading into the 2024 NFL draft. This also made him one of the most intriguing rookies that many managers were planning to target in the 2024 fantasy football drafts.

Unfortunately for his value, landing with the Las Vegas Raiders could present a major challenge to his overall target share. Davante Adams is still one of the busiest wide receivers in the NFL and Bowers will also have to overcome Michael Mayer on the depth chart. The Raiders selected Mayer with a premium pick last year, so the workload distribution could present a challenge.

#3 - Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet enjoyed a career year with the Chicago Bears last season, setting new personal bests with 73 receptions and 719 yards. He also finished among the top eight fantasy football tight ends in total points scored for the second consecutive season.

While this type of trend would normally make Kmet a popular fantasy draft target, his situation is better off faded. The Bears added Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift to their offense during the offseason, who have both proven to command a high target share. They also drafted Rome Odunze, so Kmet may find it difficult to carve out as large of a role this season as he previously received.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी