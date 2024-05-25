3 TEs to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Brock Bowers

Successful fantasy football managers are likely well aware of just how important it is to have a specific strategy for each position. This is especially true when it comes to fantasy drafts each year. Analyzing player values and their average draft positions can help create an appropriate strategy, including when to target and fade certain players.

Tight ends can often be the most difficult position to navigate due to the general lack of elite options in fantasy football. Luckily for managers, the value of this position seems to be increasing entering the 2024 NFL season. While more potential options appear to be available, here are some tight ends that should be faded in fantasy drafts this year.

2024 fantasy football TE fade candidates

#1 - Dalton Schultz

Dalton Schultz continued his consistent production last season, despite switching teams from the Dallas Cowboys to the Houston Texans. He has now recorded at least 57 receptions on 88 targets for 577 yards and four touchdowns in each of the past four seasons.

The issue with his fantasy outlook this season is that he is expected to have a ton of additional competition for targets. Tank Dell missed a large portion of last season with an injury and Texans also added Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon during the offseason. Schultz could potentially see his role decrease this year in an offense loaded with proven stars.

#2 - Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers was widely considered one of the best tight end prospects of this generation leading into the 2024 NFL draft. This also made him one of the most intriguing rookies that many managers were planning to target in the 2024 fantasy football drafts.

Unfortunately for his value, landing with the Las Vegas Raiders could present a major challenge to his overall target share. Davante Adams is still one of the busiest wide receivers in the NFL and Bowers will also have to overcome Michael Mayer on the depth chart. The Raiders selected Mayer with a premium pick last year, so the workload distribution could present a challenge.

#3 - Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet enjoyed a career year with the Chicago Bears last season, setting new personal bests with 73 receptions and 719 yards. He also finished among the top eight fantasy football tight ends in total points scored for the second consecutive season.

While this type of trend would normally make Kmet a popular fantasy draft target, his situation is better off faded. The Bears added Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift to their offense during the offseason, who have both proven to command a high target share. They also drafted Rome Odunze, so Kmet may find it difficult to carve out as large of a role this season as he previously received.