Chiefs release safety Berry

Eric Berry

The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran safety Eric Berry, the team announced on Wednesday.

Berry, 30, was limited to just two regular-season games in 2018 after his heel flared up during training camp. He practiced regularly after getting hurt, made his return in Week 15 and played again in Week 16.

However, he aggravated the injury and missed the team's regular-season finale before playing against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

"I'd like to thank Eric for his contributions to our team and the Kansas City community over the last nine years,” coach Andy Reid said in a press release.

"Seeing his passion and watching his love for the game has been truly remarkable. He's a special person, and we wish him the best as his career moves forward."

Thank you, Eric Berry. pic.twitter.com/FRtd1e0Cwh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 13, 2019

Prior to returning in Week 15, Berry had not played since Week 1 of 2017 following a season-ending Achilles injury. The five-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro selection has been rocked by injuries in recent seasons and even battled Hodgkin's lymphoma.

He finishes his nine-year tenure in Kansas City with 440 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 14 interceptions (five returned for touchdowns), three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.