Chris Olave or DeAndre Hopkins: Who should I start in Fantasy Football in Week 15?

As we enter Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, most fantasy football leagues are at a crucial stage. Many leagues have their playoffs either starting this week or next, meaning every roster move now is pivotal to success.

Picking the right wide receivers every week is crucial for your fantasy team. They're usually responsible for most points beyond quarterbacks, especially in PPR formats.

So, who should you select if you own Chris Olave and DeAndre Hopkins but only have room for one in your Week 15 fantasy lineup?

Is Chris Olave a good fantasy football option in Week 15?

The New Orleans Saints offense may have had some teething problems with new QB Derek Carr. But that hasn't stopped sophomore WR Chris Olave from being productive.

In PPR scoring, Olave is WR17, having amassed 187.8 points with an average of 14.4 per game. He has 72 receptions, going for 918 yards and four touchdowns on the year, with just 13 WRs totaling more yards.

Unfortunately for Olave owners, he's blown hot and cold this year, as he's been held under 10 PPR points on three occasions. However, he's been above WR30 in weekly finishes in the last five weeks.

In Week 15, Olave and the Saints host the New York Giants. New York has allowed 3,118 this season, the league's average. In fantasy realms, the Giants allowed 39.32 PPR points to WRs - only two teams have allowed more.

It's worth noting Olave missed practice on Wednesday as HC Dennis Allen says he's dealing with an ankle injury.

Is DeAndre Hopkins a good fantasy football option in Week 15?

Despite a slow start to begin 2023, Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins has become a viable fantasy option in recent weeks. He has developed an instant rapport with rookie QB Will Levis.

So far this season, Hopkins is ranked as WR19 in PPR formats, amassing 183.7 points with an average of 14.1 per game. This puts him ahead of D.K. Metcalf and Tank Dell on the year. Hopkins has 57 receptions for 898 yards and six touchdowns, with all touchdowns coming since Levis took over as starter.

In Week 15, Hopkins and the Titans will look to defeat their AFC South rivals, Houston Texans.

Houston allows the 14th fewest fantasy points per game to WRs with 32.09 per outing. However, the Texans have allowed 3,436 receiving yards on the season, with just six teams allowing more.

Chris Olave or DeAndre Hopkins: Who to start in Week 15?

If you own Chris Olave and DeAndre Hopkins in your fantasy squad but can only start one in Week 15, consult our start/sit analyzer to help you choose.

Our analyzer says to start Chris Olave over DeAndre Hopkins in Week 15. Despite Olave's health concerns, he has a more favorable matchup of the two and is slightly better in fantasy realms this year. If Olave is doubtful due to his ankle injury, Hopkins is still an excellent option this week.