Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Aidan O'Connell: Who should I start in Week 11 Fantasy Football?

Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Aidan O'Connell have the same story arc in the 2023 NFL season. They are quarterbacks looking to make the most of the opportunities given to them.

The Cleveland Browns named Thompson-Robinson the starter for Week 11 after Deshaun Watson ended his campaign abruptly due to a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, O’Connell has been the Las Vegas Raiders starter since Jimmy Garoppolo’s benching. That transition coincided with Antonio Pierce’s takeover after Josh McDaniels’ firing. With their teams still in the AFC playoff hunt, which of these two young quarterbacks will be the better fantasy football option in Week 11?

Is Dorian Thompson-Robinson a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

While the rookie from UCLA showed promise during the preseason, he hasn’t replicated that success during the games that matter. He completed only 52.8 percent of his passes and threw three interceptions in their first encounter against the Baltimore Ravens. He also had a nine-yard pass versus the Seattle Seahawks.

His performance against Baltimore led Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski to rely more on fellow quarterback P.J. Walker in Watson’s absence. Stefanski will give him another opportunity in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers this time.

The Steelers are tied for the tenth-best points allowed per game (20.2). However, they are 27th in passing yards allowed, with 248.4 per game. Despite that loophole, they are finding ways to win thanks to their menacing defense on opposing quarterbacks.

Aside from former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, Dorian Thompson-Robinson must also deal with Alex Highsmith and the recently-activated Cameron Heyward. Those threats could leave the rookie shell-shocked by their aggressiveness.

While there are holes in Pittsburgh’s pass defense, Thompson-Robinson should only be your fantasy football option if no better options are left.

Is Aidan O'Connell a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll since Antonio Pierce took over the squad, defeating the two New York-based teams in consecutive weeks. There’s a joyous vibe in the Raiders locker room, translating into success.

However, Aidan O'Connell isn’t necessarily piling up big numbers in those wins. He had 16 completions for 209 yards against the New York Giants. A week later, he had 16 passes for 153 yards, a touchdown, and an interception versus the New York Jets.

The Raiders didn’t have to generate many points because the Jets and the Giants are struggling offensively. Las Vegas will face the Miami Dolphins this week, and the numbers project a favorable matchup for O’Connell.

The Dolphins surrender the tenth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, averaging 18.3 per game. Miami is also 26th in points allowed through Week 10 at 25 points per game.

Despite those advantages, O’Connell still has to perform, especially against a secondary featuring Xavien Howard, Eli Apple, and Jalen Ramsey. Likewise, he must orchestrate an aggressive approach on offense, given Miami’s explosive unit of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert.

While he will have more opportunities to rack up numbers, it’s better to select quarterbacks who consistently perform well throughout the season. Therefore, Aidan O'Connell should be a reserve if you have a better option behind center for your fantasy squad.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. Aidan O'Connell: who should I start in Week 11?

Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. Aidan O'Connell - 2023 Week 11 fantasy football projections

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer has Aidan O'Connell as a better fantasy option than Dorian Thompson-Robinson. O’Connell is projected to have 11 points on 209 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Conversely, Thompson-Robinson is predicted to finish with 9.6 points on 112 passing and 23 rushing yards. However, start them only if no better options exist in your roster or the waiver wire. They can also be the second quarterback if you’re playing in a two-QB league.