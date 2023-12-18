Is DK Metcalf playing tonight? Latest on Seahawks WR's status for Week 15 MNF

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is one of the most consistent pass catchers in the NFL. The Ole Miss alum has been a constant presence for the Seahawks since 2019, and he is a vital part of Pete Carroll's offense.

Ahead of the Seahawks' Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, DK Metcalf is available for selection. The one-time Pro Bowler did not appear on the team's injury report this week, so there's no reason why he shouldn't be on the Gridiron Monday Night.

Metcalf will line up alongside Tyler Lockett as the Seahawks look to break their four-game losing streak and re-enter the playoff picture.

What happened to DK Metcalf?

DK Metcalf missed the first game of his five-year NFL career in October due to ribs and a hip injury. The star wideout missed the Eagles' game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Before that game, Metcalf had played in 71 straight regular-season games since the beginning of his career in 2019.

The Ole Miss product missed the Cardinals game after suffering a painful injury to his ribs in his team's Week 2 victory over the Detroit Lions. Since then, Metcalf has been closely monitored in training to avoid re-injury to his ribs or hip.

While DK Metcalf is certainly playing tonight, the Seahawks have several questionable starters for their crunch Monday Night Football game against the Eagles. They include safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Nick Bellore, wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, franchise QB Geno Smith, and star cornerback Devon Witherspoon. These players' statuses would be more apparent closer to the game.

What time and channel is the Seahawks-Eagles game on tonight?

The Seahawks and Eagles are set to face off at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on FOX. The Eagles enter the game as favorites, but it might surprise you that they have a remarkable losing record against Pete Carroll's side.

The Eagles have lost their last seven games to the Seahawks dating back to 2008, and they've been 0-5 since November of 2016. Furthermore, the Seahawks have home-field advantage coming into the game, and they'll be eager to break their four-game losing streak.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ABC

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

