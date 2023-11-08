Is Kyler Murray playing in Week 10? Cardinals QB’s status explored 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been practicing with the team over the past few weeks. He has recovered from the ACL injury that he suffered last year and is edging closer to a return.

There was a possibility that Murray could play in Week 9 but ultimately the quarterback was not ready. Will he play in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons? Let's explore his status.

Will Kyler Murray play this week?

As per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kyler Murray will indeed make his season debut on Sunday against the Falcons. He is fully healthy and ready to help head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The Cardinals are 1-8 heading into Week 10 but the upcoming games are very crucial for them. They will get a chance to see how Murray plays after recovering from the ACL injury as well as how other players react to the return of their star quarterback.

Before getting hurt last year Murray signed a five-year $230.5 million contract extension. Some eyebrows were raised when the deal was announced and now it will be up to the quarterback to silence his critics.

All eyes will be on Kyler Murray going forward

Given how bad they have been this season, the Arizona Cardinals could end up with the first overall pick next year. If Kyler Murray doesn't plays well and shows constant signs of regression, the franchise will have a tough decision to make.

Passing on a generational prospect like Caleb Williams will be tough for any franchise, and the Cardinals will definitely look to avoid that scenario. However, for that to be possible, Murray needs to step up and lead the team to some wins.

His future in Arizona lies in his own hands and now it will be interesting to see how he performs. DeAndre Hopkins is no longer on the team, and the quarterback will be required to make some adjustments to his game. In 11 games last season, Murray threw for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions and had a passer rating of 87.2.