Mekhi Becton Eagles contract: How much will OT make in Philadelphia?

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Mekhi Becton on a one-year deal. The NFC Conference giants have brought in the offensive tackle to add depth to their offensive line ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

According to reports, Becton has signed a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million to play for Nick Sirianni's side. He'll join an offensive line with a major upheaval in the 2024 off-season due to retirements and departures.

How much has Mekhi Becton made in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Mekhi Becton has made $18,446,048 in his four-year NFL career. The Louisville alum has spent his entire career with the New York Jets.

The Jets drafted Becton with the eleventh overall selection in the 2020 Draft, and he was a solid part of the team's offensive line when fit. He'll be playing away from New York for the first time in his career, and he'll be tasked with protecting Jalen Hurts in the 2024 season.

What can you expect from Mekhi Becton in Philadelphia?

Coming into the NFL, Mekhi Becton was seen as a can't-miss prospect due to his intangibles and feel for the game. He was a star at college, and his ability to read the game drew comparisons with some of the greats.

The New York Jets selected him for those reasons, as they felt he would be a decent compliment to their offensive line. However, due to terrible luck with injuries, Becton's career has gone differently than most people would have predicted.

The Philadelphia Eagles love a redemption project, and Becton could be a beneficiary of top-tier coaching for a proven Super Bowl contender. The one-year contract represents a great deal for both parties entering the 2024 NFL season.

Offensive tackles are at a premium in the league, so if the Philadelphia Eagles can curb Becton's injuries, they could be getting a solid building block for their offensive line for the next few years.