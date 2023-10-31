$30,000,000 worth Travis Kelce makes major business move with slew of trademarks

Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and has proven that while on the football field. Now, it seems the two-time Super Bowl champion is seeking to be the most marketable tight end off the field. Kelce filed five trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

These trademarks will continue the help the 34-year-old's brand including his name and "Flight 87". He is currently dating pop icon Taylor Swift, which could also explain the filings.

His name has been a major deal over the course of his NFL career, which is in its 11th season. Since Swift began showing up to Kansas City Chiefs games last month, non-NFL fans wanted to know more about Kelce. He even saw a boost in his jersey sales thanks to the "Love Story" singer.

Kelce's No. 87 Chiefs jersey saw a 400% boost after his billionaire girlfriend's attendance at the Chiefs home game against the Bears. This is according to Fanatics.com.

Travis Kelce has been seen in various commercials for companies such as Pfizer, Experian, and Campbell's. He already had a strong following thanks to the 'New Heights' podcast he does with older brother, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He received backlash being a spokesperson for Bud Light as some NFL fans wanted to boycott the Chiefs player. Some fans disagree with the company's stance on supporting the LGBTQ community.

Exploring Travis Kelce's salary and career earnings in 2023

Per Spotrac, Travis Kelce is making $12.25 million in 2023 thanks to the four-year, $57.25 million-dollar extension he signed back in August 2020. He's tied as the seventh-highest-paid tight end this season with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. That extension included $22.75 million guaranteed.

The star reportedly earns $5 million for his endorsements but earned a whopping $20 million for his Pfizer commercial. Kelce also makes money due to his various investments with Hilo Nutrition. He has his own gummies supplement line with the company.

According to The Street, Some of his known investments include Cholula hot sauce, the rowing machine Hydrow, RealTruck truck accessories men's fashion brand Indochino, and the athlete-owned media network ThePlayersTV.