Most people in the United States are busy celebrating Father's Day, and the Mahomes family are no different as Patrick Mahomes and Brittany celebrate their two kids.

For Mahomes, being the NFL's best quarterback, along with being a father can be a rather difficult thing to juggle and get right. But for now, he is doing it with aplomb, and no doubt he is getting spoiled by his family.

Brittany posted on her Instagram page wishing her husband a happy Father's Day with several pictures of Mahomes and his daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

Brittany wrote:

"Happy Fathers Day to our rock! We are so thankful for everything you do for this family! You are the best Dada & we love you endlessly!."

Just exactly what the family is up to on this special day for Patrick is unknown, but we imagine it will be filled with fun as he celebrates the day with his wife and kids.

Patrick Mahomes aiming for Super Bowl No. 3

Super Bowl LVII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

With Patrick Mahomes busy celebrating Father's Day, we imagine that he will be trying to forget about football for the day, but it can be hard, especially when the Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

As OTAs and minicamps conclude, teams get a good break (roughly five weeks) before training camp starts...and this is where Mahomes and the Chiefs start plotting for their Super Bowl defense.

With the majority of the roster returning, aside from a few players (Frank Clark and Juju Smith-Schuster are the most noteable), the Chiefs are in a good position to repeat next season.

It won't be easy, as the AFC is becoming a force with so many teams in the Super Bowl bubble that are genuine contenders, so the Chiefs' road back to the Super Bowl will be anything but easy.

Winning the division will be job one for the Chiefs. Afterward, it will be a case of letting the chips fall where they may, but for now, Patrick Mahomes isn't worried about football, instead, he is busy celebrating being a father to his two children.

